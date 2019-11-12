Angel investors and well-known rappers Chamillionaire and E-40, in partnership with Republic.co, have upped the ante for their latest startup contest, with $100K in investment funds and a guest judge in the form of Shark Tank’s Daymond John.

As with previous contests, the investment will be awarded to the best woman or minority-founded startup company; a historically underserved entrepreneurial community. The contest began yesterday and ends on Friday, December 6th. To enter, startups should download the Convoz app for iOS or Android and click on the banner at the top of the home feed to see the contest details and rules.

Spotlighting the absence of diversity in the startup and investment world has been a long-held mission for Chamillionaire. As he told CNBC yesterday morning, “When people say they can’t find African-American startups to invest in, that sounds a little crazy to me.” He adds, “I feel like minority and women founded startups have been historically under-appreciated so I’m honored that legends like E40 & Daymond John would be willing to help bring more awareness to this problem. Capital and information are things that our community needs more of so we are trying to do what we can to spark some change”.