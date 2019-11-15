By: Amira Lawson

Happy 37th Birthday to Boosie Badazz!

The Baton Rouge rapper released his new album titled, Talk Dat Shit. Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, made a name for himself in the Hip-Hop industry with his high pitched voice and Southern influence. Boosie’s last project was Badazz 3.5 which dropped in March. The album comprised of 15 tracks, yet due to only selling 300 copies, the singer took to Instagram live to address fans.

“If you did not support ‘Badazz 3.5’ can you please exit my live. That’s all I’m asking, I only want to see 300 people on this live,” The rapper stated. Boosie needed to talk just to his actual fans, getting out those that fake the support of his music career but tune in to watch Boosie’s usual wild antics.

The Baton Rouge rapper has a history of getting the crowd hyped with hits like “Wipe Me Down,” “Set it Off,” “Trust Nobody,” and “Mind of Maniac.” The new album ​Talk Dat Shit​ consists of 18 tracks, with only a feature from The Rap Game’s Miss Mulatto. Happy Birthday to one of Hip-Hop’s veterans!

The album is available below.