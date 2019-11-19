Some new music is on the way from your favorite OVO crooner.

PartyNextDoor took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to tease some new music. The post came as his first Instagram post since July 8, 2018. The Grammy-nominated singer posted a picture of himself, in which he seemed to be staring through window blinds. PND simply captioned the post, “Friday.” He could not have been more subtle.

View this post on Instagram Friday A post shared by PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) on Nov 19, 2019 at 2:44am PST

As far as the music, PND has certainly held the position of OVO’s Robin to Drake’s Batman. He was OVO Sound’s first artist signed to the imprint and was introduced to the world in 2013 on “Over Here.” The track was followed by his self-titled, 10 track EP. The Canadian crooner wrote and produced on every song on the project. It was followed up by the self-titled sequel, PARTYNEXTDOOR 2. The project was supported by Drake-assisted, lead single, “Recognize.”

Following PARTYNEXTDOOR 3, he received a Grammy nod for “Come and See Me” with Drake. In 2017, PND released 2 EPs entitled, COLOURS 2 and SEVEN DAYS. The later featured Halsey and Rick Ross. He also penned DJ Khaled’s hit song, “Wild Thoughts” in 2017 as well. The Bryson Tiller and Rihanna assisted song has since been certified 5x platinum. This is not his first time working with the Fenty beauty owner. PND was credited with writing her 2016 hit “Work” featuring OVO honcho, Drake as well as the platinum single, “Sex with Me.”

Due to this 2 year hiatus, many PartyNextDoor supporters have longed for his distinct downtempo, R&B sound that OVO is known for. Drake announced “new PND on the way” back in August. Those words have now aged gracefully because the wait is finally over.