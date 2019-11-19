A Pop Warner team in Compton received a blessing from one of their hometown heroes on Monday. Compton native and San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman donated $5,000 to the team so they can compete in a championship game across the country.

The Hub City HU6 Pop Warner team according to NBC Sports is undefeated and was invited to compete in Florida, but the price tag on the trip was insurmountable for the families of the young athletes. Fortunately, a humanitarian like Richard Sherman heard about the team and gave out the cash necessary for the team to travel.

The team started a GoFundMe account with a goal of $15,000 — a goal that they superseded by $7,000 thanks to local donations and of course the 5k from Sherman. The Super Bowl champion defender heard about the team in a news story and responded on Twitter looking to donate to support the team.