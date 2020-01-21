UP IN THE SOURCE| Young Dirty Bastard Talks About His Father’s Influence, Making Money with Wu Tang and Reclaiming His Knowledge of Self

What does it mean to be the son of one of the most polarizing personalities in Hip-Hop? Hip-Hop? Dare we say all of music.

It means that you have a gang responsibility that will require you to walk in legacy. That is what Young Dirty Bastard, the son of The Wu Tang’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard, has come to realize. In his UP IN THE SOURCE episode, he fearlessly talks about reclaiming his knowledge of self, how Wu Tang has created opportunities and most of all… what it was like to be the Ason Unique’s beloved child.

Check out Young Dirty Bastard as he gives us a glimpse into his life.