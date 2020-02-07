Professional boxer, Gervonta Davis was recently arrested after a video went viral of him being a little too aggressive with the mother of his child. In the video you can see, Davis walks over to his ex-girlfriend and grab her by the collar and began yelling at her. After that, Davis grabbed her and pulled her out of the charity basketball game.

Since then, fans have been in an uproar with the boxer’s actions. “I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on,” the boxer said following the backlash. “That’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years.. January was trash.”

The actions seemed to get Davis in trouble with the law after word got out that there’s unreleased footage showing the Baltimore boxer hitting Dretta Starr in the face. TMZ shares that in the video Davis is seen “pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw.”

Shortly after, Davis posted a brief message on Instagram, “Be careful with the decision you make,” it read. “One mistake can mess up everything..I’m learning.” It ended with the praying hands emoji.