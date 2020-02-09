Snoop Dogg Says He Never Wanted Harm to Come to Gayle, ‘Was Raised Way Better Than That’

Snoop has been in the news lately for speaking for the people. He was not only speaking out on behalf of many people throughout the country, but he also was speaking from his own place of bereavement.

On one night last week, he used very colorful language to critique Gayle King for her interview with Lisa Leslie, where she brought up his 2003 sexual assault case. While the case she brought up was dismissed, many believe that is cloud diminishes or at least shadows, Kobe’s legacy.

Lisa Leslie said that is not so and that she did not believe the claim. She also urged the media to back off. Gayle King is media.

And so Leslie was not alone. Snoop (and a host of other rappers) took to IG to urge others to back up, believing that the motivation is about attacking Blacks over white males accused of the same crimes.

Again, Snoop used colorful language. Just as many who have applauded his raw and emotional appeal, there were critics. Those critics also have taken it out of the context according to The Dogfather.

He took to social media to clarify what he was saying for those who did not understand his Snoopanese.

Tensions are high, but Snoop says in the video:

“Here is a message for the people that need to know. I am a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people that felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

“Now what that being said. What I look like wanting harm to come to a 70-year-old woman. I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her. I didn’t threaten her.”

Stating he only meant to check her and let her know she was out of pocket and that the community is watching her, he ended saying that he only wanted was for her to consider the other people affected by her investigative journalism.

“All I was saying is have a little more respect for Vanessa and her babies and Kobe Byrant’s legacy.”