Fabolous pulled up to T.I.’s expediTIously podcast and the Hip Hop veterans spoke about a slew of topics, including putting their long term relationships on the forefront in wake of the social media era.

In the beginning of the conversation, the Brooklyn rapper talks about how much the rap game has changed since he became mainstream in 2001. “Back when I was coming up at the same time as you, family life wasn’t at the forefront of your career,” he reflects. “You were even supposed to be projected as a single man for the public.”

Tip reveals that Atlantic Records wanted him to keep his relationship with Tiny under wraps. “I remember n***as looking at me like I had three heads when I used to show up with my old lady,” he says. “Back in 2003, 2004. I’d show up everywhere with my old lady, they was like ‘man why do you have your girl here?’ I was like man why you ain’t got yours?”

Fabolous wasn’t surprised by this story at all, “Of course,” he responded. “I didn’t know DMX was married, or Ja Rule was married! You never knew them shits till this era. Them n***as was married for ten years or had a girl from their high school. That wasn’t the thing then. Those key figures, if we’d have seen them having families, we’d have known that’s cool.”

How do you feel about more rappers publicly claiming their ladies now versus back in the day?