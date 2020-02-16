After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, it would be hard to see Tom Brady every Sunday in any other team’s uniform. But with his newfound free agency, that could soon be a reality.

According to beat writer and father of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the Raiders are now ready to offer Brady a two year, $60 million contract.

I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

This contract is on par with the extension the Patriots are ready to offer Brady. Sources say that the Patriots organization wants to make Brady less eager to enter into free agency and are ready to offer him a contract extension that is worth close to $30 million a year.

It’s been nearly two weeks since reports surfaced that the Raiders were interested in acquiring Tom Brady. Many people speculated a move to Las Vegas when Tom was seen hanging out Raiders owner, Mark Davis, at UFC 246. Sources close to Brady say that he wants to return to California and play for the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers have not given Brady an offer, they have cut ties with former quarterback Phillip Rivers. So if Brady wants the position, it’s his.