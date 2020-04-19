Toni Braxton, like 400K other music lovers, tuned in to watch the VERZUZ battle between Teddy Riley and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. And like all those other people, she started out excited about the musical warfare about to go down. But her excited swiftly turned to annoyance as technical difficulties took over the stream.
While jokes came a mile a minute, a few comedians/comediennes popped out to make fun of the battle of the year gone wrong. The Braxton sisters, discovered by Babyface were among the top funny women. And believe it or not, Tamar — though we know she be clowning — was not the funniest.
The GRAMMY award-winning LaFace Queen, Toni Braxton earned that title.
Check out her moment by moment social media accounting of the night and see if you agree.
Did she know we were stalking her and sneak a Babyface record she did with him in there for us to check out?