Who Knew that Toni Braxton was So Funny?

Toni Braxton, like 400K other music lovers, tuned in to watch the VERZUZ battle between Teddy Riley and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. And like all those other people, she started out excited about the musical warfare about to go down. But her excited swiftly turned to annoyance as technical difficulties took over the stream.

While jokes came a mile a minute, a few comedians/comediennes popped out to make fun of the battle of the year gone wrong. The Braxton sisters, discovered by Babyface were among the top funny women. And believe it or not, Tamar — though we know she be clowning — was not the funniest.

The GRAMMY award-winning LaFace Queen, Toni Braxton earned that title.

Check out her moment by moment social media accounting of the night and see if you agree.

Oh wow this is gonna be lit https://t.co/JayyWrsT6O — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Teddy this echo is killing me! Cmon man! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Now Teddy, you know Face set up isn’t messing up your sound! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Y’all gonna have to let me know when my song come on cause this is cringe pic.twitter.com/dgnOnwpwpA — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

The hype man doesn’t know how to fix audio? AND he doesn’t have a mask on either? Teddy! What is going on!? — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones pic.twitter.com/9Fjqm0xxwM — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Teddy is just discombobulated pic.twitter.com/bN6s8qofyx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Now it’s no sound. We got to wait 7 whole days for this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CcC2grMsGf — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Kenny… just log out pic.twitter.com/8sdFg7Lnua — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

“We’re having technical difficulties over here?” YA THINK?? And who’s baby is in the background? pic.twitter.com/03N3POyuXx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

I think Adele was right…it was like giving a whale a Tic Tac. Oh well. 🙃 it was fun. pic.twitter.com/gQlL9XJNwj — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

I’m a huge Teddy fan, he’s a super producer but I’m biased! I’m done for the night. Love y’all! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/R7AkVJ32MA — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Did she know we were stalking her and sneak a Babyface record she did with him in there for us to check out?

This tweet didn’t age well https://t.co/VwUDUlUYCT — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020