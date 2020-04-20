Is it really 4/20 without some music from Wiz Khalifa? While fans typically hit play on his classic mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, Khalifa has dropped a new project to also add into your weed rotation. The Saga of Wiz Khalifa is available today.



The new album arrives two years after the last solo album from the Taylor Gang rapper, bringing in Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign and more.



You can hear the new offering below.

X