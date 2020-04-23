Detroit’s Royce 5’9 stopped by The Source IG Live Series to chop it up with us.

Michigan has been in the eye of the storm of the coronavirus pandemic and Royce has been giving back. From meals to essential workers to manufacturing masks bearing his Heaven Studios name, Royce is here for the gunfight.

Royce goes back through his last solo album, The Allegory. The album features interludes from gun toting homeschooling parent, Derrick Grace II. It weaves a tale of the black family the way it should be portrayed with moments to salute and scold.

Royce also dishes on his sobriety and how it has unintentionally impacted other people’s lives.

Hear this and much more at the video above.