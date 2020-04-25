T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is set to return and in a sneak peep, T.I. reveals to Tiny their relationship was already happening in his mind before he even met her.



The conversation sparked after T.I. asked Tiny about an award Xscape was receiving, leading to his own personal desire to date her.



“I always knew I was gon bag you,” T.I. opens. “I was riding around in a Nissan Sentra with little speakers I put in there. I was in middle school.”



Tiny would challenge him because she was an adult, which Tip had a response to.



“I was already bagging girls your age, I knew I was going to get you. I knew it, I knew, I just had to be introduced to you,” he replied.



“I was just gone walk up to you and say ‘hey, I dont know what else you got going on but it ain’t nothing like this. This is your blessing.”



You can see the clip below.

X