Even though Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is going forward with his plans to reopen the state, many residents are opposed to the reopening because of the risks of the spread of COVID-19 and now one of the Hip Hop artists on the side opposing the Governor is 2 Chainz.

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that his Atlanta-based Escobar Restaurant And Tapas would be open for dine-in service on Monday, Chainz’s business partner and co-owner of Escobar Snoop Dillard announced that they were abandoning their plans to open and are staying safe and closed.

“After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service,” said Dillard.

Many people opposed Gov. Kemp’s choice to reopen Georgia amidst the pandemic, even Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, who openly condemned the Governor’s decision. When asked about Kemp’s decision, Bottom’s replied, “I do hope that I’m wrong and the governor is right. Because if he’s wrong, more people can die.”

