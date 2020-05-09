Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza was set to face Uriah Hall tonight at UFC 249, however, he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of Ronaldo’s cornermen also tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the UFC announced.

The UFC has been facing criticism for moving forward with UFC 249 on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

What does it mean that Jacare was isolated?



Did he have people with him? Did he do even light training with them in any capacity?



Who did they have contact with?



Did he share any facilities with anyone Did he ride an elevator with others?



You see, this is the problem. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 9, 2020

The fact that the star mixed martial artist successfully made weight for his fight and had the stare down seems like a bad look now. Thankfully, proper “social distancing” restrictions were in play with masks.

According to the reports, Souza informed UFC officials a family member had tested positive during the pandemic. However they were asymptomatic. But Souza’s test returned a positive and he was subsequently removed from the card.

Uriah Hall showed compassion after his #UFC249 opponent Jacare tested positive for the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/dtWTswg7bd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2020

However, the Florida commission stated they kept Souza “isolated” after he disclosed contact with an infected relative. Still, the event will continue tonight.

The UFC provided a 30-page safety efforts summary to Jacksonville to get the go-ahead.

Jacare was the only one who wore gloves, that I recall, to the weigh-ins today. And his faceoff with Hall had the most gap between them. pic.twitter.com/tjQVBL6L3R — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 9, 2020

“Part of what gave us comfort was a plan they outlined related to testing those they’re bringing to Jacksonville related to COVID-19,” Jacksonville chief administrative officer Brian Hughes told ESPN.

me trying to sleep after hearing Jacare tested positive for Covid 19 but the fights are still on for tomorrow:#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Lk1Mlkp4q0 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) May 9, 2020

The fight was originally scheduled for April 18th in the Barclays Center. However, UFC 249 was rescheduled due to the global pandemic.