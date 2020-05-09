Tekashi 6ix9ine hit Instagram with two baddies and was welcomed by two million fans on Instagram Live. What a time.



In his first “public” appearance since getting freed from the pen due to coronavirus, the rapper would talk about his new single, “Gooba,” but also break down why he snitched.



Before his explanation, 6ix9ine opened with a troll to the tune of “Bad Boys.”

6ix9ine’s entrance to his Instagram live today pic.twitter.com/osGbrYIuLM — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) May 8, 2020

Then the explanation:

“I’m sorry. I wanna say that I’m sorry to my fans because you know what? It wasn’t worth it. If there is a street code, right, if there is a street code and there’s something so-called as loyalty and everything, and no snitching and all of that, I get it, right? But where was the loyalty when you was sleeping with my baby mother? Where was the loyalty when you was caught on the wire tap tryna kill me? Where was the loyalty when you tried to kidnap my mother? Where was the loyalty when you stole millions of dollars from me? Where was that? So who broke it first?”

But it didn’t stop there… He would admit that he should not have “fight fire with fire” but double-downed on what he stated.

“Be loyal to n***as that kidnapped me, beat the shit out of me on video and everything? I’m supposed to be loyal to that? Nah, you know what it is? Y’all don’t wanna accept the fact that those is all true facts. Y’all understand why I snitched, y’all understand. Y’all don’t want to understand.”

And then the straight-up admittance: “Listen: I snitched, I ratted. But who was I supposed to be loyal to? If you can’t be loyal to me out here, in the free world?”

Advertisement

If you care to hear it, press play below.