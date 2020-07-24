Grammy-nominated, No. 1 charting Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco has today released his eagerly anticipated new 5-track EP titled House in conjunction with producer Kaelin Ellis on both 1st and 15th and Thirty Tigers record imprints.

While the new EP entirely self-produced collaboratively by Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis together, it also features guest appearances from the notable likes of global fashion-entrepreneur Virgil Abloh along with both Crystal Torres and Graham Burris together on “Sledom”.

The lead single released in the lead up to this EP was the aptly titled “Shoes” featuring fellow Chicagoan Virgil Abloh powerfully on chorus and end interludes, intersection Lupe’s classic and landmark delivery which dropped back on 15 July. Although the entire project only clocks in at 22 and a half minutes, it has already proven to be a highly welcomed release and serves as the first major drop from Lupe since he released his seventh studio album in the extended double disc DROGAS Wave back in September 2018, which featured Damian Marley, Nikki Jean and Simon Sayz amongst others.

Advertisement

The new House EP by Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis is out now on all major streaming platforms.