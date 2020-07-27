Grammy-Award winning, multi-platinum selling R&B artist Brandy will release her long-awaited seventh solo studio album entitled B7 this Friday, July 31, on her own record label Brand Nu, Inc. in partnership with Canada’s eOne imprint (Hasbro).



Clocking in at just over 45-minutes in total duration, the 15-track album features the likes of Chance The Rapper, talented super-producer Hit-Boy, Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, her own teenage daughter Sy’rai, successful New Jersey R&B/hip-hop producer Darhyl “DJ” Camper, the versatile and in-demand Grammy-nominated producer Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman amongst others. This new album will be her first major release since her last studio album in October 2012’s Two Eleven album on Chameleon Entertainment and RCA Records.

Brandy dropped her well-received lead single “Baby Mama” featuring Chicago’s Chance The Rapper in early May. The film clip creatively directed by Derek Blanks and internationally renowned dance choreographer Frank Gatson Jr. (credits with Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Usher Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Toni Braxton) for the catchy three and a half minute offering filmed in LA just before COVID-19. Co-produced by Brandy herself and renowned anthem making producer Hit-Boy, the single has charted well and marks Brandy’s re-entry to the center stage that she has largely occupied since her classic break out, self-titled release in 1994 on Atlantic Records.

Brandy also includes the number one charting collaborative track with Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar “Love Again” that was originally released in early July 2019 and also appeared on Ceaser’s internationally-charting second studio album Case Study 01, also released mid last year. Produced by both Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett, the track recorded back in 2018 would also go on to earn a Grammy nomination as well as also chart well internationally too.

Advertisement

Brandy’s new album B7 drops this Friday July 31 everywhere.