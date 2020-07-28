Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram to talk about being wounded in a recent shooting incident and confirmed she was shot at both of her feet. One of the viewers of the stream was 50 Cent, who immediately apologized for posting an insensitive meme, stating he did not believe the incident to be real.

“Damn I didn’t think this shit was real,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

You can read more about Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram Live here.

Advertisement