Riot At Georgia Prison Leaves Five Wounded Including Both Guards and Inmates

At some point, the mistreatment of confines prisoners will turn bad. According to reports, three inmates and two guards were injured in a riot that broke out at a South Georgia prison late Saturday.

It appears that the riot at Ware State Prison in Waycross started around 10:40 p.m. By 1 a.m. Sunday, the situation was under control, the state Department of Corrections said.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported the department said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the two guards had been stabbed. Further details were not immediately available.

We will keep everyone updated as more info is made available.