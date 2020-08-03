At some point, the mistreatment of confines prisoners will turn bad. According to reports, three inmates and two guards were injured in a riot that broke out at a South Georgia prison late Saturday.
It appears that the riot at Ware State Prison in Waycross started around 10:40 p.m. By 1 a.m. Sunday, the situation was under control, the state Department of Corrections said.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported the department said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the two guards had been stabbed. Further details were not immediately available.
