The University Connecticut has decided to cancel the upcoming football season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wednesday announcement insists that COVID-19 is at an “unacceptable level of risk” to continue with the 2020 season.

UConn was set to make its return to the Big East Conference this season. The Huskies had started practicing back in February according to CBS Sports. Fortunately, students will not lose a year of eligibility since the school canceled the season.

After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that @UConnFootball will not compete on the gridiron this season. https://t.co/R5dLlnFNo9 — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) August 5, 2020

“The necessary measures needed to mitigate risk of football student-athletes contracting the coronavirus are not conducive to delivering an optimal experience for our team,” Athletic Director David Benedict said. “Ultimately, the student-athletes would rather preserve their year of eligibility with an eye to competing under more typical circumstances during the 2021 season.”

The college football season is set to begin August 29th, but some schools have pushed their return to mid-late September.