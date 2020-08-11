Lauryn Hill’s personal life is kept tightly under wraps. In recent years, she built a reputation for arriving at performances hours later. But other than that, we don’t know much about her love life and her children are out of the spotlight.

But her daughter with Rohan Marley, Selah, hopped on Instagram live for two hours on Monday to talk about her relationship with her parents.

The 21-year-old admitted to having severe daddy issues due to her father being absent. “Honestly guys, I’m just hurting. I can’t even front that I’m not,” she said. “I’ve been hurting for so much of my life and so much of my life has been me avoiding how much I’m really hurting just from the circumstances.”

Selah called her mother an “amazing woman” but revealed that she was “angry” and she used to spank the children, who stayed with their grandparents “half the time.” “She was just very angry. So, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally not easy to talk to and then half the time we didn’t live with her. I lived with my grandparents half the time… It’s crazy, I’m playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you.”

Selah said the singer would hold them by their raised arms and beat them like that. “And then the threats, the constant threats… That belt man. That’s that slave sht. That was some slavery sht. All Black parents were on that sh*t.”

She admitted things were more calm when she became a teenager. Lauryn Hill hasn’t publicly commented on the live stream, and probably won’t.

But you can check it out below: