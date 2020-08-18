Barack Obama shares his summer jams of his 2020 playlist. J. Cole, Nas, Childish Gambino, Outkast, Mac Miller and more are on the playlist that represents the past, present and future of music.

Included in the playlist are performers for this week’s Democratic National Convention like Leon Bridges, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Porter.

“Forever Begins” by Common

“Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Work” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One

“Twist & Turn” by Popcaan featuring Drake and PartyNextDoor

“Smile” by Wizkid featuring H.E.R.

“The Climb Back” by J. Cole

“Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) by Nas

“Blue World” by Mac Miller

“12.38” by Childish Gambino featuring 21 Savage, Ink and Kadhja Bonet

“Liberation” by OutKast

“Cayendo” by Frank Ocean

“My Affection” by Summer Walker featuring PartyNextDoor

“The Sun” by Kyle featuring Bryson Tiller and Raphael Saadiq

“PGT” by PartyNextDoor

“Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak

“Back At It” by Lil Mosey featuring Lil Baby

“Crown” by Chika





