There is a video that has gone viral of Celina Powell and her friend Aliza interview with No Jumper host Adam22 claiming that the two women were allegedly sexually assaulted by R&B crooner Trey Songz. Songz responded with a tweet that states that he doesn’t make public statements, but in this case, he had to do it.

He states, “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

There was a sexual assault allegation in Miami that he shared and posted the conversation on social media. After the screenshots he posted, he posted, “You will choose to believe what you want.” I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever.”

Advertisement

Check out the tweets of Trey below and the interview between Celina Powell below.

Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.” Pls read pic.twitter.com/J55qTJ4g0K — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020