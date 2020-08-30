Los Angeles is continuing to see protests. Some are peaceful and others are not so peaceful. One thing is for sure though. The tension between civilian protestors and police is growing daily.

Over the weekend, Vandals burned what appeared to be an American flag and graffiti was left on the walls of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Community Police Station early Saturday morning.

There is video from the scene that shows anti-police slogans spray-painted on the lower level of the police station, nearby flag poles and an elevator door.

The graffiti read, among other things, “Y’all gonna lose pigs,” “Die pigs” and “more dead cops.”

Now, wishing death on anyone isn’t necessary, and it does nothing to help improve the narrative of social injustice. Our voices must be heard. And we must keep the pressure on.

Overnight, officers were stationed in the intersections of Delano Street and Tyrone Avenue and Delano Street and Sylmar Avenue, but no protesters were seen in the area. By 12:30 a.m., officers had cleared the intersections.

Witnesses told a news photographer at the scene a group of about 50 protesters were outside the police station late Friday night. No reports of vandalism at that point.

So far, Police have not made a statement or comment on the incident.