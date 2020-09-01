During Monday night’s VERZUZ battle, Monica took a break from running through the classics in her extensive catalog to play a new single “Trenches.”



The new single is produced by The Neptunes and makes for an Atlanta link up with a feature from one of the hottest rappers on the planet, Lil Baby.



The single was warmly received by Brandy who asked if it was too early to do a remix with some of her harmonies.



You can hear the full single below and read more about last night’s battle here.