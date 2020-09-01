During Monday night’s VERZUZ battle, Monica took a break from running through the classics in her extensive catalog to play a new single “Trenches.”
The new single is produced by The Neptunes and makes for an Atlanta link up with a feature from one of the hottest rappers on the planet, Lil Baby.
The single was warmly received by Brandy who asked if it was too early to do a remix with some of her harmonies.
You can hear the full single below and read more about last night’s battle here.
Monica Releases ‘Trenches’ Featuring Lil Baby After VERZUZ Battle
During Monday night’s VERZUZ battle, Monica took a break from running through the classics in her extensive catalog to play a new single “Trenches.”