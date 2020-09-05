Blueface Says That 6ix9ine’s New Song is ‘Terrible’

Isn’t this the pot calling the kettle black?

6ix9ine recently dropped his new album, TattleTales, this past Friday. Many people have negative feelings towards the glorified snitch, even Blueface.

6ix9ines bestie, DJ Akademiks, posted the song “Tutu” on his Instagram page. Blueface apparently did not like the song and decided to comment under Ak’s post.

“This song is terrible put durk on,” Blueface commented.

Akademiks posted Blueface’s response and caught the attention of 6ix9ine, who then took aim at the Los Angeles rapper. The rainbow-haired rapper mentioned that Blueface only sold 12k first week, while Smokepurpp sold 5k and Quando Rondo sold 3.5k. “Can’t Be Me” 6ix9ine added.

Blueface might’ve been throwing some shade at 6ix9ine by saying to put Durk on the track. 6ix9ine and Durk have been going back and forth ever since August when 6ix9ine announced his album release date in Chicago. He even trolled Durk this past Friday for failing to release his album. 6ix9ine thought that Durk’s “The Voice” was an album, not a single.