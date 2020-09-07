Post Malone and 21 Savage should pop champagne bottles in celebration of their single “Rockstar” gaining over 2 billion streams on Spotify. Making this the second song on the platform to reach this accomplishment.

The song that surpasses Post Malone’s Rockstar is Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” reaching over 2.5 billion streams.

The single “Rockstar” was released in September of 2017 and was nominated for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Currently, Post Malone is working on a new album during the pandemic. In an interview with WSJ, Malone states, “I’m working on an album now. There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

Coming in behind ‘Rockstar” is Drake’s single, “One Dance” released in April of 2016.

“I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out, I think we’re making some incredible stuff,” Malone concluded.