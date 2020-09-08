Microsoft has officially revealed its next-generation console. The new Xbox is being the smallest one ever, and officially named Xbox Series S.

The details, such as a release date, are currently slim, however the system will make its debut at the price of $299. Previously Xbox announced Series X, which is set for a November 10 launch at $499.

The new console is all white and a rectangle in shape, with a Black circle, which appears to be a cooling vent on top of the system.

Previously, Sony announced the Playstation 5, which is also marked for a holiday release.