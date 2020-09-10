In a never before heard audio recording that hadn’t went public until the release of Bob Woodward’s new book Rage, President Donald Trump, the POTUS admits that he knew weeks before the U.S.’ first Covid-19 case that the impending pandemic was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious, and deadly.

Even though Trump told Daniel Dale on CNN that the virus was fives times more deadly than the flu on February 7, within two weeks, Trump told the public that coronavirus was “like a flu.”. By the time the virus was in full effect in March, President Trump admitted to Woodard that he downplayed the virus so that he wouldn’t incite panic in the American public.

Bob Woodward’s Rage features 18 interviews with Trump, which were recorded with his permission, from December 5, 2019 to July 21, 2020. Rage is slated for release on September 15th.

Advertisement