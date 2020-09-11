Conway and Griselda always ensure their rabid fan base is always happy and fed. Conway has already put his mark on 2020 with collaborative projects with Alchemist (LULU). Big Ghost Ltd (No One Mourns The Wicked) and appeared on high profile projects from Westside Gunn (Pray For Paris), Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist (Alfredo) and Lil Wayne (Funeral).

Now, with From King To A GOD, Conway The Machine’s metamorphosis is complete; and with his ascension, he asserts that he will no longer be denied his rightful place as a “God Emcee.”

From King To A GOD is Conway’s most diverse project to date and it features guest appearances and production from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, DJ Premier, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon and Hit-Boy.

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With From King To A GOD, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man” stated Conway. “I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

Purchase and stream Conway The Machine’s From King To A GOD at your preferred DSP: https://music.empi.re/fktg

From King To A GOD Tracklisting:

From King (Prod. by Daringer)

Fear Of GOD Feat. Dej Loaf (Prod. by Hit-Boy)

Lemon Feat. Method Man (Prod. By Daringer & Beat Butcha)

Dough & Damani (Prod. by Alchemist & Daringer)

Juvenile Hell Feat. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord (Prod. by Havoc)

Words From Shay Interlude

Front Lines (Prod. by Beat Butcha & Signalflow Music)

Anza (Prod. By Murda Beatz)

Seen Everything But Jesus Feat. Freddie Gibbs (Prod. by Beat Butcha)

Words From Shay Interlude 2

Spurs 3 Feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher (Prod. by Beat Butcha)

Forever Droppin’ Tears Feat. El Camino (Prod. by Erick Sermon & Da Rockwilder)

Jesus Khrysis (Prod. By Khrysis)

Nothing Less Than (Prod. By DJ Premier)