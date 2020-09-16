Experts from the frontline of the battle for voting rights will join Hip-Hop community leaders to address the challenges that are facing voters on September 22.



The Hip-Hop Political Education Summit on Voter Suppression will occur on National Voter Registration Da and is led by Black Voters Matter, Hip-Hop Week MKE and the Hip-Hop Political Education Summit. The effort is to provide more in-depth political education to the hip-hop community.

“Hip-hop has long given voice to the greatest threats facing Black, Brown and poor Americans,” says Dave Mays, a pioneering hip-hop advocate who founded The Source magazine and co-founded the Hip-Hop Political Education Summit with author and activist Bakari Kitwana (The Hip-Hop Generation). “This summit recognizes voter suppression tactics during a global pandemic as the new danger.”



The virtual summit will air live on REVOLT’s Youtube and YouTube (YouTube.com/revolttv) and Facebook platforms, as well as on Twitch (Twitch.tv/behindtherhyme).



Confirmed speakers for the event will include YG, Rapsody, Soledad O’Brien, and Eboni K. Williams. They will enjoy hip-hop artists, scholars and voting rights activists, which includes Cordae, Chuck D, DJ Envy, Dr. Cornel West (Harvard), Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (Georgetown), Dame Dash, LaTosha Brown (co-founder of Black Voters Matter), Mutale Nkonde (AI For People), Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Bun B, Congressman Andre Carson (IN), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (NJ), Marc Morial (National Urban League) and more.



“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy,” says LaTosha Brown, a key organizer of the event and the co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone can do so safely, and also that everyone’s vote will count. To that end, informing voters how to navigate the changed landscape and potential threats is essential.”