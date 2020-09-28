If you are a huge fan of DaBaby then maybe you will be interested in joining the rapper in celebration of his third studio album, Blame It On Baby, going Platinum!

Blame it On Baby, is the rapper’s most recent album, following Baby on Baby and Kirk which all released in the same two years. The album, which sold over one million album-equivalent units, includes songs like “Find my Way,” “RockStar,” “Jump,” featuring NBA Youngboy, and “Nasty,” featuring Ashanti and Meg Thee Stallion.

Congratulations to DaBaby on this huge accomplishment. Stay tuned to see what the rapper is up to next.

Advertisement