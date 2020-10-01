After acquiring the XFL with his business partner Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital Partners, The Rock has announced the XFL will return in 2022.

The league was owned by The Rock’s former boss and mentor Vince McMahon and was in the middle of a resurgence in popularity when the coronavirus pandemic derailed the plans.

The league was once considering a bubble structure like that seen in the NBA but in a statement to ESPN, the league has revealed that they do not want to rush their product.

“For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022,” XFL president and chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack said. “The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”

You can see The Rock’s announcement below. Ready to give the XFL one more shot?