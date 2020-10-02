The duo of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin have returned for the sequel to Savage Mode. The new release, Savage Mode II is 15 tracks in length and brings in features in Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.



The new release is narrated by Morgan Freeman, taking fans through a savage experience.



Savage Mode II’s cover pays homage to the “pen and pixel” graphic design, paying homage to the late 90s and 2000s that saw southern powerhouses like Cash Money and No Limit run hip-hop.



You can hear the full release below.