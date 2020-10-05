Tory Lanez was outside this past weekend. It has been over a week since the Canadian artist released his recent project, DAYSTAR. After 2 months of silence, the project served as a response to the controversy surrounding his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Since its release, the “Talk To Me” rapper has been the subject of much criticism for its timing. The album dropped a day after the verdict of Breonna Taylor’s case and called Lanez out for an alleged attempt to capitalize over a potential domestic violence incident.

Now Tory Lanez is actively moving around since his album release. He was spotted at popular New Jersey nightclub, Barcode this past weekend. Casanova took to his Instagram story after noticing the Toronto native.

“Oh sh**, oh sh**,” said the Flatbush rapper. “Oh he outside. What the f**k are you doing out here? What the f**k going on?”

Lanez responded with a smile and shoulder shrug, mouthing the words “I don’t know.”

Following his night in Jersey, Lanez remained in the Tri-State. He pulled up to NYC to shoot a music video as well. As the drama concerning him and Megan Thee Stallion unfold, it’s safe to say that Tory will continue in his artistic endeavors.