Next week the second presidential debate was set to occur and after the mess, the first one was, many thought another was unnecessary. After President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, former Vice President Joe Biden stated he would prefer not to have ad debate and risk contracting coronavirus. The event was moved to a virtual setting which Trump says is “not acceptable.”



The COVID-19 courier in Chief has previously risked the health and safety of White House staff, military officials and more, and pressed for the October 15 match-up of he and Biden to go down. After the transition to virtual was agreed upon, Biden agreed, but Trump appearing on Fox Business denied it.



“I am not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said. “I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”



If Trump decides not to show then it would triple his campaign and remove him from a stage needed to attempt to pull votes in the critical last days leading up to the election. The last debate was watched by 73 million Americans.

Trump just now on Fox Business: "I’m not gonna do a virtual debate."



"I'm not gonna waste my time on a virtual debate." pic.twitter.com/VRiGNN7V9q — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020

The Trump campaign would then issue a formal statement: