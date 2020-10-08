Next week the second presidential debate was set to occur and after the mess, the first one was, many thought another was unnecessary. After President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, former Vice President Joe Biden stated he would prefer not to have ad debate and risk contracting coronavirus. The event was moved to a virtual setting which Trump says is “not acceptable.”
The COVID-19 courier in Chief has previously risked the health and safety of White House staff, military officials and more, and pressed for the October 15 match-up of he and Biden to go down. After the transition to virtual was agreed upon, Biden agreed, but Trump appearing on Fox Business denied it.
“I am not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said. “I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.”
If Trump decides not to show then it would triple his campaign and remove him from a stage needed to attempt to pull votes in the critical last days leading up to the election. The last debate was watched by 73 million Americans.
The Trump campaign would then issue a formal statement:
“President Trump won the first debate despite a terrible and biased moderator in Chris Wallace, and everybody knows it. For the swamp creatures at the Presidential Debate Commission to now rush to Joe Biden’s defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate is pathetic. That’s not what debates are about or how they’re done. Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”– Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager