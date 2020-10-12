A North Dakota farmer went viral for his field message in support of Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Peter Larson plowed the words “Biden-Harris” into his soybean fields. Larson plowed another message supporting Democrats Shelley Lenz for governor and Ben Vig for lieutenant governor.

The farmer’s daughter, Sandra Larson, took photos of the message and went viral. “4th generation North Dakota farm and cattle ranch soybean field plow art!” she tweeted.

Peter Larson has been a lifelong Democrat, but this is the first time that he used his farming techniques to express his political views.

Hopefully, those who see the message during a flyover would be encouraged to head to the polls on November 3rd.