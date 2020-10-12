The Atlanta Falcons organization parted ways with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after a disastrous 0-5 start to the season.

BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020

Falcons owner Arthur Blank stated that CEO Rich McKay will step in to handle the day to day operations as they search to find a new head coach. The interim head coach will be announced today.

“Decisions like these are very difficult, but the previous two seasons and start to this one have been especially hard for me because of the deep love, admiration and respect I and my family have for Dan, Thomas and their families,” Blank said in the statement. “For many years, they have represented me, our team, organization, and Atlanta with class, commitment, and all the passion you would want in the leaders of the team. But as everyone knows, this is a results business and I owe it to our fans to put the best product we can on the field. We have poured every resource possible into winning and will continue to do so, but the results of late do not meet our standard or what I’ve promised our fans. Therefore, we will install new coaching and personnel leadership of the Atlanta Falcons at the appropriate time.

Advertisement











Blank added that “overall, the last 3-plus seasons have fallen short of my commitment to Atlanta and to our fans everywhere. I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end.”

Quinns firing makes this him the second coach to be fired this season. Last week, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was fired after a 0-4 start.