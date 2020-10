Rihanna Celebrates LeBron James and the Lakers Win by Singing ‘We Are the Champions’

Rihanna Celebrates LeBron James and the Lakers Win by Singing ‘We Are the Champions’

One thing about Rihanna, she’s going to root for a LeBron James-led basketball team. The Queen’s celebration of the 17th championship for the Lakeshow hit the Instagram TL as she sang “We Are the Champions.”

“if you ain’t on this time right now…bye.

Lebron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 and Kobe is proud 🙏🏿 A.D thank you!,” Rihanna wrote.

You can join her celebration below.

Advertisement