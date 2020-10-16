If you haven’t tapped into 22-year-old singer-songwriter Aaria yet, catch up. Her latest release is “Thug Love (Remix)” pairing her with DreamDoll. the two discuss love and passion that consumes relationships on the new release.

The original song grabbed the attention of the R&B community and raised Aaria’s profile for new fans. Aaria describes Thug as an acronym, “Trustworthy, Humorous, Understanding, and Geniune.”

“I felt that DreamDoll would make a perfect fit for the song, and her egotism just brought big empowering vibes to the song,” Aaria said of the collaboration. “When I released the snippet of the song, everyone was asking for the full version, and my team, No Rules Entertainment, had surprised me with the DreamDoll verse.”

The new video brings in Trouble for her onscreen love interest. Catch it all below.