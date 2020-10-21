Issa Rae hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, and she portrayed an NAACP lawyer for the Your Voice Chicago sketch featuring Kenan Thompson.

When speaking on the Presidential election, the Insecure star says she’s “voting for everybody Black,” referencing her viral 2017 red carpet interview at the Emmys when she said she was “rooting for everybody Black.”

At the end of the segment, Thompson said the race was “between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West,” and that’s when Issa Rae’s character quipped, “Kanye? F him.”

Kanye took to Twitter Sunday morning to respond to the joke. “I’ve always said ‘SNL’ uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful,” he said attaching a screenshot of the results of her Google search.

Rae didn’t respond to Ye’s response, but there’s no real reason to. It was a joke and it is F him in regards to the Presidential election.