Offset was detained by police on Saturday after driving through a crowd of Trump supporters following a “Make America Great Again” rally in Beverley Hills. Offset was released, but Cardi B’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar who was in the car with the rapper was arrested.

Almanzar is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public according to police. Initial reports on social media suggested that Offset was the one waving the gun, but police deny the accuracy of that reporting. Cardi B was also reportedly present at the scene.

BHPD Statement on 10/24/2020 Arrest: pic.twitter.com/MQS7B6Rvav — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 25, 2020

The 20-year-old relative of the “WAP” rapper is being held on $35,000 bond.

Advertisement











Offset livestreamed the stop with police saying in the video that Trump supporters hit his vehicle with a flag. Police then opened the door to the car and placed handcuffs on the “Clout” rapper.

CBS News in Los Angeles reports that the Trump rally is a weekly event in the city. Neither Offset nor Cardi B has commented on the situation since it happened around 5 pm on Saturday.