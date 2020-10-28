After coming through at the end of September with Spillage Village’s Spilligion album, J.I.D. checked back in with his solo “Cludder Freestyle” over the weekend. Produced by Christo and Nice Rec, the surprise cut perfectly houses the Atlanta emcee’s gifted pen as he bounces between life lessons and personal anecdotes: “The truth with come out the closet, all dirty and dusty / But a real n***a can’t get touched by Sandunsky / Dodge yo’ stampede, I done seen Jumanji run up on it / I promise he end up runnin’, f**k a runner / Run a check, still checkin’ my balance to pay my momma debt / I ain’t quite fulfilled my promise yet.”

All the while, fans still await J.I.D’s solo follow up to his DiCaprio 2 effort. The same can be said for the entire Dreamville roster with Spilligion marking the only original release of 2020 to come from the label, aside from a Director’s Cut of ROTD3 and a remix EP of Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby album.

“We know what the people want, and we know what we want to do,” J.I.D told DjBooth earlier this year of his next effort. “This next [album] is more conceptual; it’ll have a structure…I like doing different stuff. I like to expand and show growth. I’m a grown-ass man; I can’t give you the same, not when I’m growing and evolving daily.”

