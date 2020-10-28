Rolling Loud will be taking over Portugal on July 10, 2021, and has tapped Travis Scott as the headliner. Scott will be joining Cardi B and Stormzy as headliners for the festival that will take over the beach of Portimão, Portugal.



Rolling Loud Portugal will run for five days from July 6 to July 10. A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa and Future join the headliners.



Also scheduled for the festival is Boy Better Know, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, YG, Rick Ross, Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Nines, Amine, Headie One, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Nelly, Waka Flocka Flame, Cordae, Dave East, SL, Action Bronson, Fetty Wap, IAMDDB, Ms Banks, Flo Milli, Yxng Bane.

With three-day festival tickets (July 6th-8th) now sold out, a limited number of full five-day and standalone two-day tickets (July 9th-10th) are set to be released this week.