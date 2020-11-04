Things are getting a bit sketchy. Hours ago, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep facilities for remaining mail ballots and rush their delivery, as receipt deadlines close in.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who has presided over several lawsuits aimed at Postal Service election mail delays, gave the Postal Service until 3 p.m. to “ensure that no ballots have been held up” in regions that have been slow to process mail ballots.

The order applies to areas within the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

Advertisement

The only exceptions are Pennsylvania and Texas. Each of those states requires that mail ballots be received by the close of polls on Election Day, meaning late-arriving ballots would not be counted.

This is just another hurdle on a track to real progress. The importance of hitting the polls ASAP is higher than ever. We can not allow anyone to silence our voices. We are owed this right.

We will keep you all informed as more info is made available. The only certainty is that we have to vote. And we have to come together.