With COVID-19 in its biggest wave yet, President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has already announced the public health professionals that will come together for his coronavirus advisory board.

The board will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler, and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. The additional roster members of the team include Trump whistleblower Rick Bright, Dr. Luciana Borio, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act and an ex-Obama health adviser.

The Biden-Harris Transition unveils its COVID-19 advisory board.



"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” President-elect Biden said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/Rkn1FqN5Np — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 9, 2020











The work of the team is already underway as CNN reports they will provide an update to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, leading to Biden delivering details of the plan to the American people.

Advertisement

During the late weeks of the campaign, Biden made it clear that he would listen to scientists and medical professionals who provided advice for attacking the pandemic, a contrast to President Trump who constantly undermined the expertise of the professionals.