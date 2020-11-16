There is something going on down in Texas. Less than a day after Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg in Dallas, Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg in Houston.



The Griselda Records star and his team were ambushed at a local Walmart in what TMZ details as an attempted robbery. Benny and his friends were in the parking lot when a car with five guys pulled up, showed their weapons, and demanded their jewelry.



One of the men opened fire, shooting Benny in the leg and then fleeing the scene. Benny and his team would also pull off, relocating to another area before calling for assistance. Benny was treated at a hospital. The current location of the shooter and the other men is unknown.



Prayers go out to The Butcher.