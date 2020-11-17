Brandy and a group of stellar artists have joined T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods to spread joy while giving back during the holiday season.

Through Instagram Reels, #CarolForACause will put a new twist on holiday carols. For each Reel from a Public Instagram account with the #CarolForACause hashtag, the trio of retailers will donate $10 to Feeding America, up to $1 million, to help feed people in need. Each submission will provide the equivalent of 100 meals.

“Partnering with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods this holiday season is very important to me because it’s for a great cause,” Brandy said. “Being able to help someone have a better holiday is such a great feeling. This is my favorite time of the year. Spreading love while shopping and giving unexpected gifts. Calling people and showing them love on this beautiful holiday.”

Brandy will be joined by Meghan Trainor, Brandy, Ally Brooke, Sofia Reyes, Brett Eldredge, Andy Grammar, and Pentatonix

“We may not be able to carol from door-to-door this year, but we hope to help people tap into new ways to spread cheer and ignite the joy of giving back to their local communities year-round,” said Victoria Shonkoff, VP, Marketing Director for T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. “By reimagining a classic holiday tradition for a good cause, we’ll help make celebrations possible for people in need this holiday season.”

The campaign will join a season for Brandy that is full of holiday traditions. “My favorite holiday traditions are decorating my home with beautiful decorations. Christmas is always held at my home. My mom cooks her best dishes on Christmas and my home always feels warm and smells like Christmas,” Brandy said.

Visit Instagram and check out the #CarolForACause hashtag and add your own video today.