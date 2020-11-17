In the countdown to the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Good News, out November 20, Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her staggering album tracklist. With features from none other than City Girls, Da Baby, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé and Young Thug, Good News is packed with incredible collaborations, as well as numerous solo tracks from Thee Stallion, including the gold-certified smash hit ‘Girls in the Hood’, which has garnered over 152 million streams to date.

Good News takes its title from Megan’s ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into the everyday.

The announcement of Good News follows Megan’s five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for ‘Savage’, GQ’s Rapper of the Year and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Megan Thee Stallion is also set to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards, where she will be debuting a brand new track.

GOOD NEWS TRACKLIST

Advertisement

1. Shots Fired

2. Circles

3. Cry Baby ft. DaBaby

4. Do It On The Tip ft. City Girls & Hot Girl Meg

5. Sugar Baby6. Movie ft. Lil Durk

7. Freaky Girls ft. SZA

8. Body

9. What’s New

10. Work That

11. Intercourse ft. Popcaan & Mustard

12. Go Crazy ft. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. Don’t Rock Me To Sleep

14. Outside

15. Savage Remix ft. Beyoncé

16. Girls In The Hood

17. Don’t Stop ft. Young Thug